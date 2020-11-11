https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-brags-on-foreign-policy-were-going-to-be-back-in-the-game-nfl-vet-burgess-owens-fires-back-its-not-a-game

On Tuesday, Joe Biden condescendingly lectured how his approach to foreign policy would differ from President Trump’s, tweeting, “When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game.”

When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2020

Utah GOP House candidate Burgess Owens, who starred in the NFL for ten years as a safety long before his career turned to politics, fired back, “It’s not a game.”

Owens fired off a tweet asserting, “It’s not a ‘game,’ more foreign wars isn’t a ‘game’ we’re not in … Regardless of party we should be grateful for the first time in a long time a president didn’t start more foreign wars. The sensible foreign policy of @realDonald Trump should be praised more.”

It’s not a “game”, more foreign wars isn’t a “game” we’re not in… Regardless of party we should be grateful for the first time in a long time a president didn’t start more foreign wars. The sensible foreign policy of @realDonaldTrump should be praised more. https://t.co/5UdzoXSEq7 — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 11, 2020

Trump’s foreign policy has achieved astonishing results in some areas; he facilitated a new age in the Middle East with Israel’s Arab neighbors suddenly making peace with Israel; he coerced America’s allies in Europe to foot more of the bill for their own defense; he annihilated ISIS after the Obama Administration’s desultory approach had enabled them to rise to power; he killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian terrorist master Qassem Soleimani, and he brought home roughly 50 Americans who had been kidnapped or improperly detained overseas, among other triumphs.

Biden and his cohort Barack Obama, on the other hand, presided over the rise of ISIS, failed the boasts from Obama that he was going to win the war in Afghanistan, which he did not; destabilized the entire Middle East, toppled Muammar Qaddafi in Libya which opened the door to chaos; enabled the rise of China, and failed to counter Russia’s expansionist designs in Europe.

Hilariously, even Joe Biden slammed Obama for his “lack of background” on foreign policy, bragging that he himself was more knowledgeable, telling NPR “Morning Edition” host Rachel Martin in December 2019, “Name me somebody who’s going to be able to stand on the world stage and immediately command the respect of everyone in the world. Our enemies as well as our adversaries — as well as our allies. I know all these people. This is the only reason why I’m running this time is because of my experience.”

“Well,” Martin said, “Barack Obama was able to do it, and he didn’t have very much experience at all.”

Biden replied, “No, that’s not true. Think about it. That’s not true. What happened was one of the reasons Barack Obama picked me as vice president is because he lacked the background in foreign policy — he’s a brilliant guy. He knew what he wanted to do. He knew how to get it done. But notice, every time we had a problem on Capitol Hill, who went up and got it fixed? Answer the question. Who went up and got it fixed? See you’re not, you know the truth.”

