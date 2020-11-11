https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-campaign-most-expensive-election/2020/11/11/id/996510

Democrat Joe Biden is on track to set a record for the most expensive presidential campaign in history, as well as the one to spend the most per vote, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

The Biden campaign raised more than $1.3 billion, amounting to almost $18 per vote.

That shattered the previous record set by the Hillary Clinton campaign four year ago, when she spent more than $768 million, reaching nearly $12 per vote. That means Biden has spent approximately 50% more for every vote than the next most expensive campaign.

Biden’s expenditure was also far more than that for the campaign this year of President Donald Trump, who spent more than $863 million, which amounted to less than $12 per vote.

This comes as the election this year sets the record for the most expensive ever at an estimated $14 billion spent, according to OpenSecrets.org, a campaign finance website run by the tax-exempt, charitable organization Center for Responsive Politics.

The webite detailed that the Biden campaign spent more than 80% of the funds raised for media services, particularly television advertising, while the Trump campaign spent only about 66% on the media.

The rest of Biden campaign funds were allocated to salaries, administration, fundraising activities, and other unclassifiable items.

The final figures on fundraising and expenditure for the presidential campaign will not be available until next month.

