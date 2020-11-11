https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-pandemic-advisor-says-us-lockdown-of-4-to-6-weeks-could-control-pandemic_3575504.html

A CCP virus advisor to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said a U.S.-wide lockdown between four and six weeks could control the pandemic and revive the economy, but only if lost wages to workers and small businesses are paid for. Dr. Michael Osterholm, who serves as director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said that while the country is locked down, people could be paid for lost wages. Over the past several months, Congress has failed to reach an agreement on a stimulus package, including expanded unemployment benefits, stimulus payments, small business loans, and other measures. The first one was passed in March, including $1,200 payments, loans, and $600-per-week federal weekly unemployment benefits. “We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers for losses to small companies to medium-sized companies or city, state, …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

