https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/11/11/biden-task-force-doctor-give-vaccine-countries-americans/

With the recent news that Pfizer and other companies are closing in on having an approved vaccine for COVID there was plenty of optimism going around. If everything proceeds optimally, the long-awaited path to immunity could be generally available to most Americans who desire a shot by early next summer. But the keyword in that sentence is “most.” As it turns out, if Joe Biden is the next president and he really wants to let his medical experts guide official United States policy, not every American will be able to receive a vaccination when the shots are available.

One member of Biden’s pandemic task force is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel (or Zeke), a holdover from the Obama administration. He was also one of the authors of a paper, released in September of this year, calling for the United States to begin giving or selling the vaccine to other nations before we’ve taken care of all of our own citizens. The globally-minded doctor seems to be quite emphatic about the need to make sure that we’re not engaging in any form of “nationalism” when it comes to the distribution of the vaccine. Will Joe Biden take such advice to heart? (Daily Wire)

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of several members of a coronavirus task force assembled by Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, has advocated for a plan that would give a coronavirus vaccine developed in the United States to other nations before all Americans have a chance to be vaccinated. “Emanuel, who served as a key architect of the Affordable Care Act under the Obama administration, co-authored a paper in September in which he encouraged officials to follow the ‘Fair Priority Model,’ which calls for a ‘fair international distribution of vaccine,’ rather than what he and his co-authors characterized as ‘vaccine nationalism,’” Fox News reported. “The model allows the country that produces the vaccine to hold onto enough of a supply to keep the transmission rate below 1%, but says that beyond that, the vaccine should be distributed internationally. That means giving away or selling doses of the vaccine before it’s available to every citizen in that country, Emanuel explained to Scientific American.”

I’ve heard liberals going on at length about white nationalism, but “vaccine nationalism” is a new one. Assuming this task force can determine precisely how many people will need to be vaccinated to keep the transmission rate below one percent (and perhaps more importantly, which people), then I assume that everyone else would just be told that they’ll have to tough it out while doses of the vaccine are shipped off to other countries.

This is the same sort of globalist, “America last” attitude that we saw all through Barack Obama’s presidency. America should stop being so haughty and high on itself. We should be subservient to the United Nations, the World Health Organization and other international entities. We should handle our legal issues in line with the principles of some world court rather than trusting our own judicial system.

Other countries are currently working on vaccines of their own. Do you really believe they’re going to be shipping the finished products off to us before they take care of their own people, assuming they cross the finish line ahead of us? The government of the United States has a responsibility to see to the welfare of its own people before anything else. We remain one of the most generous nations in the history of the planet and we’ll obviously be helping people in less affluent nations to the best of our ability, but let’s keep our priorities in order.

It’s all well and good to talk about the need to be good international citizens, but there are real human lives underlying all of the numbers that are published in terms of the pandemic. When a family reports that one of its members tried to get the vaccine but was denied and they later went on to die from COVID, what will Joe Biden say to that family? Will he trot out Dr. Emaneul to explain to the grieving family that their relative was a sacrifice needed to demonstrate our status as good global citizens?

I get the sense that this is just a sneak peek at what we can expect under a Biden/Harris administration. With a single election, we’ll go from making America great again to making America subservient. It’s not going to be pretty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

