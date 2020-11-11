https://www.oann.com/biden-to-name-top-democratic-official-ron-klain-as-chief-of-staff-new-york-times/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-to-name-top-democratic-official-ron-klain-as-chief-of-staff-new-york-times

November 12, 2020

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff and assistant to the president on Wednesday.

Klain is one of Biden’s closest confidants and first worked for the Democrat in 1989 when he was a U.S. senator.

Klain has been a fierce critic of Republican President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be a key figure in Biden’s response to the health crisis.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Kim Coghill)

