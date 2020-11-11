https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/black-lives-matter-we-invested-heavily-in-this-election-and-we-want-something-for-our-vote/

Black Lives Matter has a political agenda and its leaders now demand that as payback for supporting the potential Biden-Harris Administration throughout the election, Democrats use the White House to do the Marxist organization’s bidding.

BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors sent a letter to former vice president Joe Biden and his Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris congratulating them on winning the presidential election and demanding a meeting to discuss BLM’s “expectations” for their administration.

“A well-thought-out, community-driven, fully resourced agenda that addresses the particular challenges faced by Black people must be the priority,” she wrote.

According to Cullors, a Democratic victory would not have happened “without the resounding support of Black people.”

“In short, Black people won this election,” she said, noting the group’s efforts to “vote and organize.” “Alongside Black-led organizations around the nation, Black Lives Matter invested heavily in this election.”

Despite an entire summer of violent protests, riots, and police reform in cities and states all around the nation in the name of racial justice and BLM, Cullors claimed the “United States has refused to directly reckon with the way that it devalues Black people and devastates our lives,” calling for even more progressive action.

“This cannot continue. Black people can neither afford to live through the vitriol of a Trump-like Presidency nor through the indifference of a Democrat-controlled government that refuses to wrestle with its most egregious and damnable shame,” she said.

Cullors claimed that Biden and Harris, who both ran on a platform that mentioned addressing systemic racism, owed it to the movement to act on their rhetoric and further the work of “Black liberation.”

“We want something for our vote,” she said. “We want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized.”

“We issue these expectations not just because Black people are the most consistent and reliable voters for Democrats, but also because Black people are truly living in crisis in a nation that was built on our subjugation,” Cullors added.

While many have defended BLM as a movement meant to draw attention to racial inequality in the United States and around the world, the group has been an anti-capitalist political movement from the start. In 2015, Cullors explained the foundation for the BLM movement was Marxism.

“We actually do have an ideological frame,” she told The Real News. “Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists.”

Until September of this year when it was scrubbed from the BLM website, the organization used Marxist language and ideology in describing their intentions to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

