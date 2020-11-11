https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/blm-co-founder-requests-meet-biden-discuss-expectations-reliable-black-voters?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Black Lives Matter cofounder wants a meeting with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to discuss the ‘expectations’ for their possible administration, consider what she calls black voters “resounding support” for the their presidential campaign.

Co-founder and activist Patrisse Cullors, 36, is a key figure in the BLM movement and wrote in a letter to the Democratic running mates after their victory speech over the weekend requesting to meet and discuss the importance of the black community and why changes are urgently needed.

“Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome. In short, Black people won this election,” Cullors wrote. “Alongside Black-led organizations around the nation, Black Lives Matter invested heavily in this election. ‘Vote and Organize’ became our motto, and our electoral justice efforts reached more than 60 million voters.”

Biden during the campaign said he did not support defunding police departments, a move the Black Lives Matter movement supported after the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Cullors, who has described herself as a “trained marxist,” argues that black people are the “most consistent and reliable voters for Democrats.”

He also said such voters want something in return for their committed vote. President Trump gained support in this reelection bid from minority groups such as blacks and Latinos. Cullors and others claim the black vote automatically goes to the Democrat party.

“We want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized. We issue these expectations not just because Black people are the most consistent and reliable voters for Democrats, but also because Black people are truly living in crisis in a nation that was built on our subjugation,” she said. “We want something for our vote. We are requesting a meeting with you both to discuss the expectations that we have for your administration and the commitments that must be made to Black people.”

Cullors also said in order for Biden and Harris to fix their past ‘missteps’ with the black community, they should take guidance from black grassroots organizers.

