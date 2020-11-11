https://www.dailywire.com/news/board-of-elections-in-pennsylvania-county-votes-to-count-more-than-2000-ballots-without-dates-reports

The Allegheny County Board Of Elections voted on Tuesday to count more than 2,300 ballots that do not have dates on the outer envelope, according to numerous local news sources.

“The ballots, which have not been opened, all arrived on or before Election Day, as they are stamped with a date when they’re received, according to Elections employees,” TribLIVE.com reported. “The Board of Elections, made up of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Councilman Sam DeMarco and Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, voted 2 to 1 to count those votes after a brief discussion. DeMarco voted against the motion.”

CBS Pittsburgh reported that the exact number of ballots that did not have dates on them was 2,349.

“Those dateless ballots will undergo further analysis to make sure they are eligible,” CBS Pittsburgh added. “So far, more than 2,600 ballots have been thrown out as part of the normal review process.”

Fox News noted that the law in the state says that the ballot mailing envelope “shall contain the date” and that tens of thousands of ballots still had not been counted.

Allegheny County solicitor Andrew Szefi said, “They applied on time, received their ballots, voted their ballots, returned them on time with their signature, their printed name, their address — the only thing they’re missing is their date. They were received timely, and our … ballot sorting machine imprints a date received on each envelope as they’re scanned.”

“We’ve taken a hard look at this,” Szefi added. “The legal principle at issue here is the Elections Code should always be construed so as to favor enfranchisement over disenfranchisement. What we have here is essentially a technicality that we don’t want voters to get disenfranchised with.”

David Voye, the Allegheny County Elections Division manager, said, “Right now, we are doing a comparison of any spoiled or surrendered ballots at the polling locations to make sure they didn’t surrender their correct ballot and vote at the polls. So we want to make sure we do that prior to counting the 7,000.”

“We have to determine, number one, if they were registered. Number two, if the precinct they voted in is the right precinct. Number three, if they applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot, that it’s already been returned,” Voye added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

