President Trump tweeted tonight one of the most important tweets of his Presidency. He has identified voter fraud related to Dominion voting machines.

We’ve reported that there were numerous instances in this election where votes were switched from President Trump to Joe Biden in states predominantly using Dominion voting machines:

Tonight the President responded that the Dominion voting systems were involved in election fraud and they got caught. He tweeted that Dominion attempted to alter our election and they got caught.

It attempted to alter our election and got caught? https://t.co/J8mcH4SpxG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

It’s gonna get good now.

