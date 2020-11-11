https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-full-hand-recount-ordered-in-georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday morning that there will be a full hand recount of votes in the state for the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the state by about 14,000 votes.

“Georgia’s secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000,” reported Zeke Miller, citing The Associated Press.

This news is breaking and will be updated.

