Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that they will be conducting a hand recount and full audit of every single ballot that was submitted.

Raffensperger had announced last week they would be doing a recount after ballots turned up in the dead of night and pushed the state for Joe Biden.

Following the announcement, the Trump campaign asked Georgia election officials to count all ballots by hand instead of using high-speed scanners, which they have agreed to do. This is the first time a full vote audit has ever been conducted in the state.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once. It will be a heavy lift but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

Biden currently leads the state by about 14,000 votes.

“My office will continue to investigate each and every incidence of illegal voting. Double voting, felon voting, people voting out of state — if you report it we will investigate it. Every legal vote will count,” Raffensperger said.

Biden’s lead in the state was exceptionally narrow. Georgia’s Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said that it is the kind of margin you’d see in “a large high school.”

