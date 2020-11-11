https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-media-finally-calls-alaska-trump-eight-days-election/

The mainstream media has finally got around to calling Alaska for President Donald Trump, eight days after the election.

Alaska is one of the most reliably red states in the nation, but unlike states that favored Joe Biden, the media slow rolled projecting the winner.

President Trump, so far, has 56.9% of the vote (148,624) — while Biden only has 39.1% (102,080).

Alaska has three electoral votes.

