Project Veritas Tuesday night released a video with USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins asserting that he did not recant his allegations of election fraud, a lie that was published by the Washington Post.

Additionally, James O’Keefe posted recordings of federal agents attempting to coerce and intimidate Hopkins into recanting.

The tactics used to coerce and intimidate the USPS whistleblower is something you would see in a Communist country.

It was chilling.

Hopkins made major waves when he went on record about Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s orders to backdate ballots to November 3rd in Erie, Pennsylvania, so that late ballots would be accepted.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to be considered valid and counted, per US law.

In the newly released recording, Agent Russell Strasser says that “I am trying to twist you a little bit.”

“We have senators involved. We have the Department of Justice involved. We have-” Strasser says.

“Hopkins interjects that Trump’s lawyers have also been in contact with him.

“I am not — I am actually. I am trying to twist you a little bit because in that, believe it or not, your mind will kick in,” Strasser says. “We like to control our mind. And when we do that, we can convince ourselves of a memory. But when you’re under a little bit of stress, which is what I’m doing to you purposely, your mind can be a little bit clearer. And we’re going to do a different exercise too, to make your mind a little bit clearer. So, this is all on purpose,” Strasser said.

Project Veritas on Wednesday afternoon released the raw and unedited audio.

AUDIO:

