Rudy Giuliani reportedly confirmed today that Dominion software whistleblowers have stepped forward.

This is exceptional news.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering on the software problems in the US election for several days now.

Rudy Giuliani joined Steve Bannon on Wednesday they have witnesses from Dominion who stepped forward to testify.

Rudy Giuliani: Coleman has the community people and he’s got the Dominion people. And they were the ones who were the actual, not poll watchers, the actual observers who were excluded, who were lied to, two of whom stayed behind after all the Republicans had left out and they’re the ones who got the evidence of the 100,000 votes coming in. And they have some photographs also.

Wayne Allyn Root posted this moments ago.

BREAKING NEWS: @RudyGiuliani has confirmed whistleblowers from Dominion have come forward. OMG. They stole election. Switched votes from @realDonaldTrump. What did he really get? 81 MM votes? 91 MM? But they stole it. Biggest scandal in world history. Got ‘em! — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) November 11, 2020

