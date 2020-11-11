https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-wins-alaska-decision-desk-hq-projects

Decision Desk HQ called Alaska for President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, awarding him the state’s three electoral votes on the outlet’s election map.

Decision Desk HQ is the first major outlet to award the state to Trump over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The call comes more than a week after election day on Nov. 3 and is one of the final states to be called by any major election decision desk. The state, which has elected an all-Republican congressional delegation, was widely expected to go to Trump despite significant delays in tallying its votes.

“Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of AK And Its 3 Electoral Votes,” the outlet tweeted. “Race Called At 11-11 8:22 AM EST.”

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of AK And Its 3 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-11 8:22 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/8VxbhWIELL — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 11, 2020

Decision Desk HQ declared Biden the winner of the presidential race over the weekend after projecting him to win Pennsylvania. A number of other major media companies followed suit, most after awarding the former vice president the state of Pennsylvania and pushing the Democratic candidate above 270 electoral votes on their election projection maps.

As The Daily Wire reported over the weekend:

The Associated Press, ABC News, CNN, and NBC News called the 2020 presidential election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday morning after projecting Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania and its 20 votes in the electoral college. By calling Pennsylvania for Biden, the media outlets joined DecisionDeskHQ in putting the Democratic nominee at 273 votes in the electoral college, where 270 votes are needed to secure the presidency when the electors meet in December.

Trump has refused to concede the election while his campaign continues to litigate alleged cases of voter fraud and push for audits of vote counts in battleground states such as Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. After the slate of calls declaring Biden the winner of the presidential election, Trump released a statement vowing to continue his legal fight over alleged election malfeasance.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” he continued. “This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

In the meantime, the Trump administration has refused to work with Biden’s transition team while election litigation is ongoing.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

