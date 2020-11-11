https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/brennan-concerned-trump-might-next-70-days-calls-trump-removed-office-video/

Former CIA Director John Brennan this week called for President Trump to be removed from office.

John Brennan went into panic mode after President Trump terminated Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday.

“In 70 days, you can do a lot of damage in 70 days. He is still president of the United States and is he going to carry out these vendettas against other individuals… I’m very concerned what he might do in his remaining 70 days in office,” Brennan told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“Is he going to take some type of military action? Is he going to release some type of information that could, in fact, threaten our national security interests?” he added.

“What can be done? Cuomo said.

“If Vice President Pence and the cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and, you know, pushing Donald Trump out because he is just very unpredictable now,” Brennan said.

WATCH:

Former CIA Director John Brennan says that “if Vice President Pence and the cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th amendment.” “He’s like a cornered cat… and he is going to lash out.” pic.twitter.com/BkCTw7zH2d — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

