https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/11/11/brit-hume-shares-time-mag-covers-from-2017-vs-this-week-and-nukes-their-push-for-healing/
As we told you earlier this week, Time Magazine published a “commemorative cover” celebrating the nation finally ushering in healing and unity:
TIME’s commemorative cover: “A time to heal.” President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris usher in a new era https://t.co/hT9i0VKoS7 pic.twitter.com/QqJ6OcAeIx
— TIME (@TIME) November 8, 2020
And with that, Brit Hume spotted a tweet that shows Time Mag wasn’t always in the “unity” and “healing” business:
Time covers from 2017 and this week. https://t.co/CiJmWunWDe
— Brit Hume (@brithume) November 11, 2020
This is just special:
“a time to heal” pic.twitter.com/gMQLdrLQ7l
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 10, 2020
Well, there was certainly always “unity” between Time Magazine and the Democrats.
Striking contrast. https://t.co/AQBKkqBsNL
— Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) November 11, 2020
Incredibly media bias. The Russia collusion hoax was in full gear during the 2016 election. https://t.co/PQyAtTDAGA
— John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) November 11, 2020
Wow. Striking. It would be interesting to compare Bush v Obama’s covers. https://t.co/asc2UtWqTe
— Daniel Ostendorff (@dostendorff) November 11, 2020
We certainly remember whose head all the halos were over.
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.