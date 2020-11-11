https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/brit-hume-shares-time-mag-covers-from-2017-vs-this-week-and-nukes-their-push-for-healing/

As we told you earlier this week, Time Magazine published a “commemorative cover” celebrating the nation finally ushering in healing and unity:

And with that, Brit Hume spotted a tweet that shows Time Mag wasn’t always in the “unity” and “healing” business:

This is just special:

Well, there was certainly always “unity” between Time Magazine and the Democrats.

We certainly remember whose head all the halos were over.

Tags: 2020 electionbrit humeDonald TrumpJoe BidenTime Magazine

