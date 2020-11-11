https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/brit-hume-shares-time-mag-covers-from-2017-vs-this-week-and-nukes-their-push-for-healing/

As we told you earlier this week, Time Magazine published a “commemorative cover” celebrating the nation finally ushering in healing and unity:

TIME’s commemorative cover: “A time to heal.” President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris usher in a new era https://t.co/hT9i0VKoS7 pic.twitter.com/QqJ6OcAeIx — TIME (@TIME) November 8, 2020

And with that, Brit Hume spotted a tweet that shows Time Mag wasn’t always in the “unity” and “healing” business:

Time covers from 2017 and this week. https://t.co/CiJmWunWDe — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 11, 2020

This is just special:

Well, there was certainly always “unity” between Time Magazine and the Democrats.

Incredibly media bias. The Russia collusion hoax was in full gear during the 2016 election. https://t.co/PQyAtTDAGA — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) November 11, 2020

Wow. Striking. It would be interesting to compare Bush v Obama’s covers. https://t.co/asc2UtWqTe — Daniel Ostendorff (@dostendorff) November 11, 2020

We certainly remember whose head all the halos were over.

