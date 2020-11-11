https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-us-house-race-on-hold-as-election-office-closes-due-to-covid-19-exposure_3574428.html

Vote counting in a congressional race in a California county has been put on hold, with officials announcing that the Kings County Elections Department will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Elections officials said that, effective immediately, all canvass operations would cease and not resume until Nov. 21.

The announcement puts a 10-day freeze on the tabulation of votes in a race between Republican challenger David Valadao and Democrat incumbent TJ Cox.

According to the California secretary of state’s election results page, Valadao currently leads with 51.4 percent of the vote, with Cox at 48.6 percent, or 72,350 votes to 68,324. In 2018, Cox edged out Valadao by 50.38 percent to 49.62 percent.

The district covers parts of Bakersfield, along with parts of Fresno, Tulare, and Kings County.

In the 2020 election so far, Democrats have clinched 218 seats, according to The Associated Press, with a few others hanging in the balance until more votes are counted. They are poised for two more years of controlling the House but with a potentially razor-thin majority.

Republicans, meanwhile, have so far picked up five additional seats and now have 201 in the 435-member chamber after a surge of Republican voters transformed expected Democrat gains of perhaps 15 seats into losses potentially approaching that amount.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last week bemoaned Democrat losses in districts where GOP votes proved “almost insurmountable.”

“We’ve lost some battles but we’ve won the war,” she told reporters last week.

By holding the House, Democrats will control the chamber for four consecutive years for only the second time since 1995, when Republicans ended 40 years of Democrat dominance.

Democrats went into Election Day with a 232-197 House advantage, plus an independent and five open seats. With some races remaining undecided, it was possible that in the new Congress that convenes in January they’ll have the smallest majority since Republicans had just 221 seats two decades ago.

House Democrats vented during a three-hour conference call last week in which both factions blamed the other for rhetoric and policies they said proved costly in the campaign.

“We should be honest that this was not a good outcome,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), a moderate freshman, said in an interview. He said terms like “defunding the police” hurt Democrats by making it sound like they oppose law enforcement entirely, and said they shouldn’t speak “as if we were talking to woke progressives in neighborhoods where 90 [percent] of the votes are for Democrats.”

Republicans, who ran campaigns that echoed the Trump administration’s “law and order” stance, have been heartened by the House results, which many believe position them for a strong run for the majority in the 2022 elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

