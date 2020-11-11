http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/odHeZpDr0ZU/

In the wake of the ongoing legal battle to investigate claims made by the President Donald Trump campaign of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Democratic strategist James Carville pushed for a recount so former Vice President Joe Biden could win again.

Carville told MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that he is “not satisfied” with only beating Trump once.

“I urge them to recount everywhere. Beat him twice. I’m not satisfied with beating him once. Recount until you drop. I don’t care,” Carville emphasized. “And it’s going to be December 14 — I’m not sure, but the Constitution of the statutory that lays out when this is going to happen. And they’re out there scamming. They’re raising money, and they’re not even putting in the recount, and now they want Don, Jr. to run the RNC to scam more money. That’s all they’re trying to do here. This is just a fund-raising grift, and it doesn’t matter.”

He continued, “Really, I was upset about it this afternoon, and I watched the president-elect, and he really was a great leader. He calmed me down, and I feel very good. I think he’s exhibited real qualities of leadership. And like I say, please recount everything, you know? It’s always good to go out, you beat somebody, you beat him again. That’s what … the [New Orleans] Saints did to Tampa Bay. We beat them, and then we came back Sunday night, and we beat them again. Same thing is going to happen when they recount these votes. They’re going to lose twice.”

