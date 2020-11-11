http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xgubM4xShDs/

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, noted that many states commissioned a foreign company based in Spain to provide various election services — including online voting — in the 2020 presidential election.

Engelrecht offered her remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Scytel, a Spanish company headquartered in Barcelona offering a suite of election services, has been used by various states and cities in several ways since 2008.

Engelbrecht said, “There’s a tabulation company called Scytel that does have could-based servers in Barcelona, and yes, it’s true that the tabulation [of votes] occurs in that way in many states that use that system.”

Forbes reported in 2017:

Founded in 2001 in Spain, Scytl organized 12 state-wide implementations, and its technologies were used in another 980 U.S. jurisdictions in 28 states, during the 2016 General Election. Specializing in online voting and elections solutions, the company’s products include online voter registration services, poll worker management, and electronic ballot delivery. Its online voting services employ end-to-end encryption, vote return cords, and a bulletin board audit service. Scytl’s customers include France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Green Party, the Parliament of the European Union and the Swiss Canton of Fribourg. In January 2012, the company bought SOE Software. Scytl also holds more than 40 patents and patent applications. In 2008, the company became the first online voting company to receive certification from the Florida Department of State.

Marlow replied, “Why don’t we have a country that’s capable of counting our own votes? Why do we need to outsource? That seems kind of pathetic.”

Frank Gaffney, executive chairman and founder of the Center for Security Policy, also highlighted American governmental contracting of election services from foreign firms in an earlier interview on Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

Gaffney stated, “I am personally convinced that the amount of fraud is vastly greater than anything we’ve seen so far, because … we’ve seen signs of it in at least one county in Michigan, and that is the fact that we have 28 states — including 10 of the swing states — that have had their vote counts tabulated in Barcelona, Spain, on servers and computer systems.”

Scytel’s website shares an overview of election services it provides to governmental clients in U.S.:

Scytl has successfully delivered election modernization projects in the US since 2008, and most recently for the 2018 Midterm Elections, when over 70M voters from more than 900 U.S. counties successfully leveraged Scytl’s technology. Also, during 2016 US Presidential Election Scytl’s technology provided over 53 million registered voters and thousands of election staff across 28 states the benefits of more efficient, scalable and accessible election processes, consolidating Scytl as the leading election modernization provider in the United States.

Politico reported in June that Scytl had filed for bankruptcy in May as part of a broader analysis of security vulnerabilities associated with digital voting.

