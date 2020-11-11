https://www.oann.com/ceo-sells-stock-worth-5-6-million-on-same-day-as-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-update/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ceo-sells-stock-worth-5-6-million-on-same-day-as-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-update

The Pfizer logo is seen at their UK commercial headquarters in Walton Oaks, Britain, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

November 11, 2020

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla has sold stake worth $5.56 million, according to a regulatory filing that showed the sale was made on Monday, the same day the drugmaker reported positive data on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said on Wednesday the sale was part of a pre-announced trading plan, adopted by Bourla on Aug. 19.

Bourla sold 132,508 shares at $41.94 per share, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3eQ0RPV)

“The sale of these shares is part of Dr. Bourla’s personal financial planning and a pre-established (10b5-1) plan, which allows, under SEC rules, major shareholders and insiders of exchange-listed corporations to trade a predetermined number of shares at a predetermined time,” Pfizer said.

“Through our stock plan administrator, Dr. Bourla authorized the sale of these shares on August 19, 2020, provided the stock was at least at a certain price.”

Pfizer on Monday said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, sending its shares higher along with the broader markets.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE <22UAy.F> have said no serious safety concerns were found so far and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization this month, raising the chance of a regulatory decision as soon as December.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

