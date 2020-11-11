https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/11/cnn-cia-and-nsa-officials-strongly-concerned-over-more-declassifications-from-the-russia-interference-assessment/

CNN is reporting Wednesday evening that senior officials from the CIA and the NSA are clashing with allies of President Trump who hope to declassify documents in the investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election, fearing such disclosures could seriously damage intelligence community sources and methods.

Senior officials at CIA & NSA have strongly objected to releasing certain info from the Russia interference assessment, arguing it would seriously damage sources & methods in a way the IC can’t easily repair. New from me, @jamiegangel & @evanperez https://t.co/VkCuYI7epp — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 11, 2020

Concerns about more declassifications roared back this week after a flurry of personnel changes at NSA — & the Pentagon — as Trump installed political loyalists in key positions where they could help turn the tide in the ongoing behind-the-scenes battle. https://t.co/VkCuYI7epp — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 12, 2020

Good. Declassify everything.

Before Election Day, senior career intelligence officials and congressional Democrats braced for Trump’s handpicked director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, to release highly classified documents related to the FBI’s Russia probe, which they feared would expose critical sources and methods. Those concerns roared back this week in the wake of a flurry of personnel changes at the National Security Agency — and the Pentagon — as Trump installed political loyalists in key positions where they could help turn the tide in the behind-the-scenes battle over declassifying documents, which has raged for weeks. Trump believes the documents in question will undermine the intelligence community’s unanimous finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 race to help him win, by exposing so-called “deep state” plots against his campaign and transition during the Obama administration, according to multiple current and former officials.

“Senior career intelligence officials” just doesn’t command the respect it used to.

Senior officials at the CIA & NSA are corrupt. They don’t want their bogus Russia Collusion Hoax on public display. Brennan, Clapper, & Haspel. P.S. JFK was right. Should have been dismantled and scattered to the four winds. More harm to the U.S. than good. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) November 12, 2020

Oh please—plenty of people at CIA who knew the Russia thing was a big hoax kept their mouths shut for 4 years. Zero credibility. https://t.co/xMLo9leTMf — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) November 12, 2020

So what. This issue has been far more damaging to the country. Release everything. — John C. Barry (Parler: Shrinkgov) (@ShrinkGov) November 12, 2020

Weird, because that super-duper Dossier somehow got the fast track to the FISA court and NYT. — Murphy Fowles (@FowlesMurphy) November 12, 2020

Tough crap. Release everything. Everything. — tobikiriakujin (@tobikiriakujin) November 12, 2020

Why did they go along with Hillary’s hoax then? Release it all — The fiery, but mostly peaceful, Kevin Bill (@KevW1962) November 12, 2020

We need to know what they did. — Trump Democrat (@trump_democrat) November 12, 2020

If the CIA and NSA decided that American voters were an enemy of the state, how would they behave any differently than they are now? Disinformation ops, spying on politicians, attempts to destroy elected officials … help me out, what would they do differently? — Murphy Fowles (@FowlesMurphy) November 12, 2020

Yeah we don’t care anymore, time to declassify. — Make America Manufacture Again (@Lunnen305) November 12, 2020

1. Tough

2. Shit — 12E (@admspec1) November 12, 2020

Bullshit, they object because declass will be expose Democrats, including HRC and BHO, who used the power of the federal government to depose a duly elected president by the people of the United States. — Spiritof76 (@QSpirtof76) November 12, 2020

“repair”? 🤣🤣🤣These institutions are valued less then a crap sandwich! RELEASE IT ALL! WE THE PEOPLE HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW HOW THESE INSTITUTIONS WORKED TO TAKE DOWN A DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT! — Hey Boo Boo (@HeyBooBoo16) November 12, 2020

LOL the CIC is the ultimate classification authority so cry more Russia Hoaxer. — President-Elect Jackie Wright 🇺🇸 (@AfsSlave) November 12, 2020

Screw them. They knew for four years that the Russia collusion claim was a fraud. Protect America not their institutions — A. Levine (@HossFlagrante) November 12, 2020

@realDonaldTrump just leak it all. Democrats approve of leaking. — President Elect Geoff (@Geoffnv) November 12, 2020

