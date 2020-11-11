https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/watch-cnn-publicly-shames-republicans-who-have-not-congratulated-biden/

CNN, the embattled leftist network, tried to publicly shame Republican senators who refused to congratulation Joe Biden for allegedly winning the presidency.

We say allegedly – because votes are still being counted and there are a number of court cases disputing the outcome of the presidential election.

CNN literally listed the names of every Republican senator who did not bow down at the feet of Biden and pledge loyality.

They noted that only senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse offered congratulations.

The rest are silent emboldening the president as he refuses to concede,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar sneered.

Junior Varsity media reporter and Brian Stelter sidekick Oliver Darcy responded by whining about conservative websites.

“If you watch right-wing media, you would think the election was stolen by corrupt deep state Democrats,” he said. “If you watch Fox News, that is the message, If you listen to talk radio, that is the message. If you read these far-right websites, the president is promoting that is the message. This matters because Republican politicians they know that the real power players in their Republican Party are Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Rush Limbaugh. Those are the people who control the Republican Party.”

