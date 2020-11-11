https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/congrats-to-ben-rhodes-whose-election-propaganda-machine-slam-on-republicans-has-set-new-dem-projection-self-unawareness-records/

If you want to know what Democrats like former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes are up to, just watch what they’re accusing Republicans of doing. Case-in-point:

GOP voters didn’t magically decide elections were illegitimate. They’ve been relentlessly sold that lie by Trump, Republican leaders, and a massive right wing propaganda machine. This isn’t polarization it’s a political strategy. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 11, 2020

The self-unawareness combined with the incredible projection is overwhelming!

Nice projection. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 11, 2020

Actually, dems said elections were illegitimate for at least the last four years. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 11, 2020

The lack of self awareness is stunning yet totally expected. https://t.co/NJJdNademA — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) November 11, 2020

Gosh DANG that is some good projection. https://t.co/FTjVrUL59c — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) November 11, 2020

But it’s OK when a Democrat like Rhodes does it:

Isn’t that special?

By Democrats who were screeching Russian interference for 4 years? Maybe not a good tactic in hindsight. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) November 11, 2020

Voter fraud is real. Democrats have been doing it for years — J.🇺🇸 Some Gave All 🇺🇸Nichols (@jNichol89443402) November 11, 2020

