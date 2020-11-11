https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/congrats-to-ben-rhodes-whose-election-propaganda-machine-slam-on-republicans-has-set-new-dem-projection-self-unawareness-records/

If you want to know what Democrats like former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes are up to, just watch what they’re accusing Republicans of doing. Case-in-point:

The self-unawareness combined with the incredible projection is overwhelming!

But it’s OK when a Democrat like Rhodes does it:

Isn’t that special?

