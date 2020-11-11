https://www.newsmax.com/politics/andrewcuomo-andybiggs-curfews-newyork/2020/11/11/id/996635/

Rep. Andy Biggs,R-Ariz., called the new restrictions put in place by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a “tyranny.”

“Pseudoscience and tyranny at its worst,” Biggs tweeted in response to a tweet from Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Carter’s tweet pointed out that Cuomo didn’t criticize the people recently celebrating over President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Gov. Cuomo announces new restrictions as cases in NY surge,” Carter tweeted. “It’s interesting that #Cuomo doesn’t mention the #Biden celebrations over the weekend, but has no problem singling out the Jewish community… speaks volumes, doesn’t it?”

Cuomo has restricted indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. He also instituted a curfew of 10 p.m. for businesses with liquor licenses and gyms. These restrictions are scheduled to go into effect on Friday.

