https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/conservative-network-newsmax-surges-ratings-already-beating-fox-business-network/

FOX News may have made a colossal mistake. They had one of the most loyal audiences in cable television. But after their reportage of the 2020 election, and particularly election night, the landscape is changing fast.

Anger from their audience is already driving down FOX’s ratings.

Now, another right leaning network called Newsmax is getting a major boost from former FOX News fans.

In fact, Newsmax is already eclipsing the FOX Business Network in ratings.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems

From Newsmax:

Newsmax Again Beats Fox Business, CNBC in Ratings Fox News viewers appear to be deserting the network in droves as they tune into Newsmax TV. Nielsen data confirms the trend in the post-election period last week. During Wednesday through Friday last week, Newsmax TV led Fox Business and CNBC in all key day parts. Newsmax is also seeing a terrific surge across its media properties, starting with its cable and satellite news channel. OTT viewership of the channel is also up on devices like Roku, YouTube, and Xumo. The company also saw over a half million downloads to the free Newsmax TV APP, and earlier Tuesday hit the top 3 position in rankings for downloads on iPhone.

If this trend continues, it could reshape the political media world.

From TV Rev:

Fox News Has A Problem. Its Name Is Newsmax Over the summer I had written about why Fox News was not in a good position as the television ecosystem shifted to streaming. (TL;DR: Fox is the only major cable or network news service not affiliated with a major Flix (multibillion dollar subscription streaming service), e.g., MSNBC has Peacock, CBS News has Paramount+, ABC News has Hulu. And so as cable audiences shrink, they do not seem to have a Plan B.) But Fox News has another problem: a small right wing service called Newsmax that has done a much better job of distributing its TV programming online via the FASTs–free ad-supported streaming TV services. As of this writing, Newsmax has a presence on Sling, Pluto, Xumo, Distro, Fubo, Roku, Chromecast, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV (the latter four via its own free app.)

FOX News is losing a massive share of the market. In media terms, this is the story of the year.

Wednesday through Friday last week, Newsmax TV surpassed Fox Business and CNBC in all key day ratings: https://t.co/eCUYkArnBD — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 10, 2020

The worst part for former fans of FOX is that there has been no explanation for what is happening.

If FOX wants to stop the bleeding, they should talk to their viewers about this, and fast.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

