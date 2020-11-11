http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zq7f8eFM6R0/

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement that he won’t vote to end the filibuster or pack the court is “campaigning for the Democrats in Georgia.” And Senate Democrats will fall in line behind Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) if they take the majority.

Cruz said, “Joe Manchin, when he went on Fox yesterday, was campaigning for the Democrats in Georgia. That’s why he’s saying that. I serve with Joe. I like him. He’s a perfectly nice guy. None of the Democrats have the strength to stand up to Chuck Schumer. … It is one, single, stated collective, and if they get a majority, they will use their power. It’s why Georgia matters so much.”

