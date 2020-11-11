https://noqreport.com/2020/11/11/cyber-coup-investigation-underway-dominion-voting-systems-repeatedly-glitched-in-favor-of-biden/

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is calling for a country-wide investigation into the voting machine software that glitched in Michigan. In Antrim county Michigan, election officials observed a software glitch that flipped a county that Trump led and handed it over to Biden. More than 5,000 votes were incorrectly tabulated for Joe Biden in just that one glitch. Another 47 Michigan counties used the software.

The software, Dominion Voting Systems, has been used in other parts of the country as well. It is one of three major firms providing voting machines in U.S. elections. The Michigan glitch was the result of a software update that was never initiated. This means that any election official across the country could accidentally or purposely fail to update the software, causing glitches that incorrectly tabulate votes. Even more, the software could contain code that intentionally adds votes for a select candidate.

Instead of showing concern for the probability of more errors, the Antrim County Clerk defended the software and called the incident a mere “human error.”

“The erroneous reporting of unofficial results from Antrim county was a result of accidental error on the part of the Antrim County Clerk,” she said. “The equipment and software did not malfunction and all ballots were properly tabulated. However, the clerk accidentally did not update the software used to collect voting machine data and report unofficial results.”

Are there enough checks and balances to vet voting software?

Senator Cruz wants a more thorough investigation into the software, to rule out the possibility of vote tabulation issues that are built into the software. “If there is a glitch that’s built into the software system, it’ll be shown, and it’s easy to define that,” Cruz said. “I think this is a great exercise to get back the trust of the American people.”

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox called on counties that use the Dominion Voting Systems software “to closely examine their result.” Many small tabulation errors, multiplied over several counties, could make all the difference, overturning an election.

Even though Biden has declared victory in the Presidential race, the situation is far from over. If Biden wanted to “unite the country,” he would be joining President Trump in the voter fraud investigation, not trying to push forward without adhering to the constitutional requirements involved in a Presidential election.

Ted Cruz said the allegation of voter fraud “could easily end up in the Supreme Court” and said that Americans deserve to know the truth, not be held in the dark. Republicans are working as diligently as possible to restore transparency and accountability in an election process mired by an influx of mail-in votes that are notoriously tied to fraud around the world. In fact, it is widely known around the world that mail-in ballots are a portal to fraud in an election.

Dominion Voting System did not meet voting system requirements in Texas

Dominion Voting Systems is also used in North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania; states where there are multiple reports of fraud. A 2019 report by the Brennan Center for Justice called for greater vendor oversight on the voting machines, raising Congressional concern about voting machines in general. Dominion donated $25,000 to $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation in 2014, and even gets parts from China to build the machines. The company is tied to many high-level democrat lobbyists including connections to Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi. There were over 20 equipment repairs to the machines when they were first rolled out in the Georgia primaries in 2020.

The State of Texas even rejected Dominion in 2020, identifying multiple hardware and software issues that do not satisfy voting system requirements set forth in the Texas Election Code.

Sources include:

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

