https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/11/11/democrat-hypocrisy-n277962
About The Author
Related Posts
Looks Like ‘The Squad’ Just Got A New Member
November 4, 2020
‘Hell No’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Female Reporter For #MeToo B.S.
January 16, 2020
Leftism Means Awfulness. More Leftism? More Awfulness. Most Awfulness? See: California
October 6, 2020
Trump Supporters Trolled Kamala Harris At Palm Beach Rally
November 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy