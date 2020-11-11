https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/democratic-state-rep-vernon-jones-launching-non-profit-pushing-traditional-american?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones—a black Democrat who backed President Trump during the 2020 presidential election—said that he is not seeking reelection, but he is going to roll out a non-profit rooted in “conservative values.”

“Waking Up America is a new organization founded by Vernon Jones that promotes traditional American values including hard work, independence, and self-respect,” the organization’s website explains. “Despite what you may have been told, we have to get the government out of our way so we can truly achieve the American Dream.”

During an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, Jones said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others to control the agenda in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“You know the minnow basically ate the fish over there,” he said. “And it’s not good for the American people. We’re not a socialist country. Ask people from Venezuela that’s here and other countries, where socialism just does not work.”

Jones said that this Saturday he’ll be speaking in the nation’s capital during an event where people will march from Freedom Plaza to the U.S. Supreme Court.

An RSVP page on the stopthesteal.us website states: “This Saturday, thousands of patriots will be meeting at Freedom Plaza at noon and marching to the Supreme Court to show our support for the integrity of every American’s vote and our support for President Trump exhausting every legal recourse available to ensure that EVERY LEGAL VOTE counts and that NO LEGAL VOTE is diluted.”

