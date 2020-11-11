https://thelibertyloft.com/dems-minorities-who-voted-for-trump-too-stupid-to-know-better/

Charlotte, NC — In a variety of fields and arenas, organization is paramount. As someone who has extensive education and manufacturing experience, the concept of 5s and Lean is not new. Essentially, 5s boils down to the following: “A place for everything and everything in its place.”

Democrats have a similar mindset when it comes to people “stepping out” of social and societal norms, especially when it comes to politics. Essentially, whenever minority members stray from the demanded alignment there must be a “problem” with that individual or small group defiantly and bravely walking against the grain.

The 2020 election has led to the fog-enshrined fiasco we had all anticipated. There have been some good news to enjoy in some of the numbers glaring in the returns. For one, the idiotic and quixotic ‘Never Trump’ crowd was completely repudiated. However, the worst Republican is still better than the best Democrat.

The group that declared they would stifle Republican support of the man saw him receive 7 million more votes over 2016 with a HIGHER percentage of GOP votes. Also, fun has been the hysterics from the Left over the amount of minority votes Trump has enjoyed and, quite frankly, has earned.

Democrats did not take the Senate like they thought they might. Additionally, they lost a number of seats in the House and they didn’t fair well in the State legislatures either as they turned redder. When looking over the analytics, the explanation for that minority support defies their emotion-laced logic. They’re dumbfounded.

Think about it. They spent years calling President Trump an immigrant-hating, child separating, Mexicans are raptists and murders xenophobe, how could he get more Latino votes?! Additionally, after a year of racist Black Lives Matter, Inc. protests how could his After a year of Black Lives Matter protests how could Trump support for Trump from POC communities actually grow?! Don’t forget, Democrats think they are permanent occupiers of the ‘Moral High ground’ and they control the narrative.

Democrats have arrived at their conclusion: Those minority voters are stupid.

This was validated with messaging in South Florida. President Trump made huge gains in this mostly deep blue county, Miami Dade, and that was the result of significant Latino support. Democrats and the press were worried. They knew this was a reality prior to the election, attributing to the internal polling they saw to conspiracies the Trump campaign was drawing up in the market.

Dems blamed Qanon misinformation confusing the Latinos, and smear tactics being broadcast on Spanish language radio, because these Cubans, you see, are so easily duped by such tactics. Their arrogance is appalling and disgusting.

Additionally, Democrats believed Cubans and Venezuelans were being scared away from Biden with the mythology of him and Kamala Harris being socialists. This is a stunted read on things in two ways:

Latinos do not need to be ”scared’’ away from a candidate based on what they were supposedly told. They hail from nations beset by that corrupted political system, so they can read the stitches on the curveball of statist policies being pitched at them. They do not need to be influenced over campfire stories, they see what is coming. This claim of confounding Miami Latinos with socialist misinformation ignores how many Democrats in their primary were boldly touting how they were Democratic Socialists. A truly ignorant and disastrous approach. When you put up candidates who push for government-run healthcare, stripping away private insurance, statist energy policies, and calling for nationalizing labor laws the GOP does not need to concoct socialist fantasies — all they needed to do was point.

Elsewhere, there were those struggling to contend with Hispanic support for Trump. Texas was a big losing effort for the Left. Actor/activist John Leguizamo had plenty of similar degrading things to say about Hispanics after sharing racist thoughts and ideas about how easily duped the Florida contingent. The sentiment he shared was deeply flawed. Ultimately Florida Latinos don’t have the media literacy to understand the bad bill of goods they’re buying–they are just too stupid and naive to see the truth.

This is how he explained the losses in Latino support in Texas:

There are Latin people that are Republican for whatever reason — self-hate or hyper-religious. It touches on some of the machoism too. It makes them feel, “We’re assimilated” — you know that weird thing that happens to immigrants sometimes: If they attack other immigrants then they look less immigrant? There’s a history here.

Then there was the issue of the black voters who also supported Trump in bigger numbers. Fox News’ Juan Williams addressed this issue in an op-ed at The Hill, and he too resorted to degrading his own race in regards to those who voted the ‘’wrong’’ way. ”Black gangsta rap lyrics have long had a fascination with big money, grabbing women, including porn stars, and Trump’s ‘La Vida Loca’ lifestyle.”

Facetiously, Williams tapped into the real motivation for some, but then he failed to actually take a sip of the content. Rapper 50 Cent said Trump’s racial antagonism was a secondary issue: “I don’t care [if] Trump doesn’t like Black people.” The bigger issue, he said, is not wanting to pay higher taxes under Joe Biden.

What’s more, Juan and the Left are burying their hands in the sand that have endeared black voters to President Trump. Juan is fixated on the hysteria created but fails to look at the black voter on an individual level. The employment rate for blacks and other social growth they had enjoyed possibly resonated ‘bigly!’

You know, the content of his character and his personal needs approach?

Singer and soy boy John Legend also gave his social analysis: “Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

Sure, some just don’t get it. They are incapable of seeing the truth, I suppose.

This is the same song and dance we heard from Hillary Clinton in 2016. In a couple of interviews she alluded to losing out on the female vote as a result of women doing what their husbands told them. She referred to them by describing, ‘’a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son — whoever — believes you should.

Could you imagine how feminists wearing vagina hats reacting had that been something suggested by Tucker Carlson?

It would be insulting and racist for whites and/or conservatives to suggest any of these characteristics apply to these voters, but Democrat are free to share how backwards the people who do not follow party comportment with their votes and support. Strict adherence and allegiance is required for Democratic party admission.

If they choose differently there is always a nefarious force behind it, and it requires an unsophisticated voter with character flaws to make them susceptible. Candace Owens, founder of the BLEXIT movement, describes the exodus black conservatives are making when they leave the Democratic party. She describes it as leaving the plantation that is the Democratic party.

Democrats describe the term “Democrat plantation” as both shallow and ahistorical. They claim it distorts the current state of the relationship between Democrats and African American voters. What they don’t realize is that it’s an “ownership of their vote” relationship. No greater group of people votes more consistently than the black voter does for the Democrats.

According to the Democrats, the way to win back the minority voter is by calling them rubes, or assigning other personal deficiencies being behind their decision to vote elsewhere.

It is equally pathetic and laughable to watch Democrat party leaders grasp the reality of these returns, all the while essentially creating new ways to ‘’Get these ignorant people to come back to our side?!

