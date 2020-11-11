https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/democrats-openly-urge-people-to-commit-voter-fraud-by-temporarily-moving-to-georgia/

Democrats are openly urging people to commit a form of voter fraud by temporarily “moving” to Georgia to vote for the two Democrat challengers in the state’s upcoming Senate runoff races.

On Jan. 5, eligible voters will cast their votes for either incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue or his challenger Democrat Jon Ossoff and GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler or the other Democratic candidate, Raphael Warnock.

Less than a week after the 2020 election and the announcement of the runoff, New York Times Columnist Tom Friedman encouraged leftists to take interest in the race by relocating to the state and voting for the two Democrat candidates.

“I hope everybody moves to Georgia in the next month or two and registers to vote and votes for these two Democratic senators,” Friedman told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on-air Monday night.







Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made a similar call to action just days before, saying that “the best thing” to do to help his former political rival would be a Democrat-controlled Senate. Yang encouraged his followers to help accomplish that by going to Georgia and voting for the Democrat candidates.

“There should be a coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia. I’ll go,” he said. “It’s the only way to sideline Mitch and give Joe a unified government. There isn’t much time. The earliest date for absentee ballots to be mailed for the runoff is Nov. 18. The registration deadline is Dec. 7. The in-person early voting begins Dec. 14.”

There isn’t much time. The earliest date for absentee ballots to be mailed for the runoff is Nov. 18. The registration deadline is Dec. 7. The In-person early voting begins Dec. 14. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 6, 2020

Shortly after his first battle cry, Yang announced that he and his wife Evelyn would be moving to the Peach State, asking for assistance from permanent Georgian residents to house volunteers.

“Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win!” he posted. “This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!!”

We will be getting organized – but in the meantime if you have a room available in Georgia for volunteers post it here. 😀👍 We are going to fight it out in GA. Much more to come! — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

While the idea of moving to an entirely new state in the name of the “blue wave” might seem clever, experts have warned that it could be considered a form of voter fraud.

Georgia law declares that anyone who is a “legal resident of the county” and fulfills all other requirements such as being a citizen and being old enough to vote is eligible to register to vote. To register, potential voters are required to provide either a Georgia driver’s license or a Social Security number and fill out a form online or in-person to send to the secretary of state by Dec. 7.

It is, however, the Wall Street Journal noted, a felony to vote in Georgia if you are not a legal resident or only plan to be in the state temporarily for an election.

“These are sensitive issues, and election officials are going to pay attention to what is happening,” Enrijeta Shino, a University of North Florida political science professor, told the WSJ. “People should be very careful about doing that.”

In Georgia, electors have an opportunity to challenge a potential voter’s eligibility for registration due to questions about their residency but must provide specific proof to back up the accusations. The process can also be long and drawn out, with hearings and subpoenas.

Besides the legal issues, there is also the problem that people moving to a state merely to affect national elections show no commitment to the state and its people, which is the whole point of having two U.S. senators from each state in the first place. The senators are to represent their state’s interests, not the interests of out of staters who moved in to influence national politics. Moving to a state to influence national politics is a manipulation of the electoral process.

Democrats, however, appear not to be worried about the ramifications of such potentially fraudulent votes on a local or state level. As Yang noted in his Twitter manifesto, the goal of electing both of the Democrat candidates to the Senate would ensure that leftists can accomplish their political agenda unchecked by Republicans, with potential vice president Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

This plot by the left was not created or executed in secret. Shortly after the media projected Biden as the winner of the presidency, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proudly proclaimed the Democrats’ intentions to reclaim the Senate.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change America,” Schumer said.

Millions of dollars have also already been poured into the Democrat candidates’ campaigns to challenge the Republican incumbents with the hopes of winning the two Senate seats and full control of Congress and the presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

