Right now, millions of Americans believe Richard Hopkins lied to Project Veritas when he claimed his supervisor ordered ballots received on November 4th to be backdated to November 3rd, thus making them appear to be valid. A story in the Washington Post claims that Hopkins recanted his story to federal investigators. What the story won’t tell you is the truth: This is a disinformation scheme perpetrated by three different actors in the attempted coup.

Sadly, a good chunk of Americans will take the WaPo story at face value. They’re a “trusted” media outlet, right?

Postal worker admits fabricating Pennsylvania ballot tampering claims, officials say https://t.co/S5EOVOeMAK — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 11, 2020

But shortly after the WaPo story was released, Project Veritas reengaged with Hopkins and determined that he did not recant his story. He “watered down” the story to federal investigators. That seems to be the same thing, right? Actually, no. And what we learned about the “investigation” is nothing short of shocking.

This was not an investigation. It was an attempt to coerce Hopkins into walking back the story. Thankfully, he recorded the interview.

RECORDING: Federal agents “coerce” USPS whistleblower Hopkins to water down story. Hopkins doubles down… Agent Strasser: “I am trying to twist you a little bit” “I am scaring you here”…” we have Senators involved…DOJ involved…reason they called me is to try to harness.” pic.twitter.com/tK2JPu6Wqm — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

Let’s break down how this all went down. Democrats had a problem. Hopkins’ story seemed to shine a bright spotlight on one of many components of voter fraud they have allegedly engaged in during the 2020 election. But in it they also so an opportunity. If they could flip this particular whistleblower, they can use it as evidence that any and all claims of voter fraud are bogus. This is important to them as they try to ram “president-elect” Joe Biden down our throats.

So, they called on their buddies in the Deep State. The FBI, on orders from their real masters, went into their “interview” of Hopkins with one goal: To get him to recant. They needed to discredit the story and discredit the whistleblower. That alone should infuriate you, but then they took it a step further. They brought in their favorite propaganda origination outlet, the Washington Post, to take the story public.

According to The Conservative Treehouse:

U.S Postal Worker Richard Hopkins came forward to expose specific irregularities with the back-dating of ballots which he personally witnessed. Several U.S. Senators demanded AG Bill Barr immediately investigate the claims and sworn affidavit. However the Washington Post ran a story yesterday (has been re-written several times) claiming Mr. Hopkins recanted his statements.

After reading the Washington Post story, whistleblower Richard Hopkins tells the newspaper their story is false, he did not recant. However, the Washington Post refuses to remove the story, instead they re-write it several times attempting to retain the falsity.

Hopkins was interviewed by the USPS Inspector General’s office and shares with Project Veritas the pressure federal officers exerted upon him in an effort to force him to recant his statement.

Voter fraud is real. It happened on a massive scale. But Democrats realize they can suspend disbelief by casting mud on one story. All they need is one and it’ll spread like wildfire on all the major television networks and through their proxies in social media. They will lie, cheat, steal, and most importantly coordinate with all of their vast resources to take attention away from the notion that they are in the midst of an unambiguous coup attempt.

Any time anyone tries to claim Richard Hopkins is lying, send them this story. It reveals how and why the “investigation” was enacted by Democrats through the Deep State and laid out for WaPo. Maybe your leftist friends can learn something by reading it.

