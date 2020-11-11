https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/washington-governor-says-biden-will-get-people-to-wear-masks-at-home/

Washington, D.C.- If it becomes official and Biden is president, then be prepared to wear your mask at home.

According to Jay Inslee, Washington’s governor, Biden will institute policies to save Americans from Covid-19 by getting people to wear masks at home and to reconsider Thanksgiving. That’s right – wear your masks at home.

“…re-energize the kind of personal, moral commitment of Americans” on coronavirus “that we need right now to get people to start wearing masks at home, reconsider their dinner plans at Thanksgiving, save ourselves”. -Washington Governor Jay Inslee

According to Inslee, Biden will provide Americans with the energy they need to forge ahead with a new phase in the battle against Covid-19. His policies will provide leadership. He claims that:

“Look, we have been desperate for national leadership on this. This was like fighting World War II with a president who said, just let Connecticut fight the war and good luck.

To have a person who will actually engage the nation, not only in the economic things we have to do to distribute, in an efficient way, the vaccine, which we believe is coming.

But also, to re-energize the kind of personal, moral commitment of Americans, which is desperate, that we need right now to get people to start wearing masks at home, reconsider their dinner plans at Thanksgiving, save ourselves”.

Yet, it was President Trump who banned travel from China, developed a system of testing that previously didn’t exist, organized manufacturing that encouraged both the public and private sector to create supplies, initiated the development of a vaccine, and supported businesses and employees while America strategized a reopening.

President Trump not only engaged and mobilized this nation but put in motion a vaccine that is set to be available and distributed by the end of 2020.

Regarding masks, Fauci has been an ardent supporter of instituting a federal mask mandate.

But if masks are not handled properly, they contribute to the spread of disease instead of stopping it. While many agree that masks are a key factor in stopping the spread and that they may indeed help the battle against Covid, many argue that it is unconstitutional and un-American to force individuals to do something against their free will.

According to a potential Biden administration, this would be a requirement of all Americans.

Biden’s plan is to offer nationwide free testing, develop a vaccine, provide protective supplies and offer economic support. While this might sound innovative, the problem is that this has already been happening for well over 6 months.

And while Biden is promising to accelerate the development of a vaccine, it should be noted that this vaccine process called Operation Warp Speed is already underway due to President Trump’s tireless efforts for Americans.

The plan is already in motion.

“Operation Warp Speed’s goal is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures)”.

The only thing new to a potential Biden presidency is a potential federal mask mandate that he believes he has the legal authority to make happen.

The question that needs to be addressed is if Americans will willingly adhere to this policy that is going to force the country to wear masks at home.

How will such a policy be enforced? Surveillance? Fines? No details on how or what this mandate would be are available to the American public.

Then again… he could just ask the California governor:

SACRAMENTO, CA – Current California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has listed new restrictions on how people can celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

To some, the new rules may seem like a needed safety measure. To others, they are absurd and read more like orders from a king rather than suggestions from a government leader.

Newsom has decried that no more than three families can be together for the holiday, and even then, no one is allowed inside the houses. Newsom also wants to ensure that the families socially distance and wear masks. All while trying to eat turkey.

You know, just your average family event.

In an even stranger restriction, Newsom has ruled that family gatherings shall not last longer than two hours. Apparently signing is also strongly discouraged.

Comedian Rob Schneider also does not seem to see much sense in Newsom’s declaration of his COVID restrictions.

He tweeted:

“Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom. During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing…we will all just whisper, “PLEASE RECALL DIPSHIT GAVIN NEWSON!”

This was not Schneider’s first Twitter attack aimed at Newsom, as he was also unhappy that the state wineries in 19 different counties had been ordered closed due to COVID, except for the one that he and his family owns.

At the time, Schneider tweeted:

“Enjoy @GavinNewsom 2020 Vintage Wine! A Smokey ash flavored Cab with hints of incompetence & authoritarian overstepping. Who needs science? Just Lock yourself down & go bankrupt with this morally corrupt table wine with it’s bouquet of one man dictatorial rule & 16.8% tax.”

The absurd rules that Newsom is bringing forth is done underneath the veil of “loosening” current restrictions, so, you know, everyone should be thankful.

He said:

“We are entering into the holidays, but also we’re entering into part of the year where things cool down and people are more likely to congregate back indoors in settings that put their physical proximity and likelihood of transmission and transmitting disease at higher risk.”

Newsom’s office also will allow people to gather underneath outside shelter provided that they social distance and the outdoor breeze is present. He has also decried that no one will share food or drinks with one another.

What’s more, besides wearing a mask to a Thanksgiving dinner and avoiding singing, chanting and shouting are also “strongly discouraged.”

Newsom’s office contends that singing, chanting or shouting can increase the chances of the spread of COVID-19 “because these activities increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols into the air.”

Is this not from the same group of people that tell us that wearing a mask will prevent the disease from spreading?

So, if you are wearing a mask AND signing, the mask does not work. Got it.

Playing music is also allowed, graciously, as long as it is not from any type of wind instruments. You see, playing those instruments, even if standing six feet apart from someone who is wearing a mask, somehow can magically spread the virus through the air, through the mask, and beyond the six feet that they preach to us will keep us all safe.

It’s uncanny.

Newsom also faced mocking earlier in October when he expressed his desire for patrons of a restaurant to wear a mask in between bites of food.

His office tweeted:

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.”

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Report: California Governor Newsom closes beaches and restaurants, but his winery remains open

July 4, 2020

CALIFORNIA – California Governor Gavin Newsom is being widely criticized for implementing further shutdowns Wednesday.

In 19 counties, Newsom ordered restaurants, bars, winery tasting rooms, zoos, movie theaters and museums to be closed, from July 3rd through the 5th.

Let’s not forget that the governor ordered beaches across the state to be closed in southern California this holiday weekend.

The problem that’s bigger than the shutdowns themselves is that Newsom conveniently left Napa Valley out of the shutdowns, which houses his very own Plumpjack Winery.

To the closures, Newsom stated:

“I cannot say it enough; I said it last week, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again. We’ve got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings. Not just bars. Not just being out in the streets where people are protesting and the like.”

“It’s specifically family gatherings. Where family members or rather households — immediate and extended family members — begin to mix and take down their guard. They may walk into that barbecue with masks on; then they put the cooler down and the mask comes off, they have a glass of water, and all of a sudden nieces and nephews start congregating.”

To be fair, Napa Valley has had only 343 cases. This is largely minimal compared with the 2,200 cases Los Angeles County reported on Thursday alone.

In Los Angeles County, 1,900 are hospitalized with the virus, 28% of those in intensive care.

Plumpjack posted some advertisement posts on Instagram, which have since been taken down. Here are screenshots of the posts informing people on mask wear.

The Daily Mail reported:

“His wealth is derived from holdings in the hospitality industry, including wineries, vineyards, bars, restaurants, cafes, and hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lake Tahoe, and Palm Springs.

“Newsom and his wife reported more than $1.2million in income during his final year as the state’s lieutenant governor, the majority of it from outside business interests.

“Newsom’s 2018 return showed nearly $394,000 in wages, of which about $151,000 was his state salary.”

On Thursday, Newsom encouraged California residents to turn to their “better angels” in wearing masks, and also discouraged “traditional” family gatherings for the Independence Day holiday.

Newsom is being questioned on his aggressiveness, or lack thereof some say, in enforcing the mask mandate he has put in place. He mentioned that he has formed teams of “state regulators” to focus on businesses that don’t enforce the rules within their walls, including regarding masks and other social distancing and sanitary requirements.

On Thursday, the state sent letters to businesses, about 350,000 of them, warning of fines and criminal prosecution for failure to implement the mask order.

Newsom also said:

“We’re not going into everybody’s backyard and enforcing. We’re just encouraging people to be safe, to be thoughtful about themselves and others.”

Just in case Californians aren’t aware of the closures and mandates by now, Newsom announced a “public awareness campaign” to be featured on billboards, TV and radio ads and social media posts to remind them of the virus and the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

Many authorities in California aren’t willing to enforce the mask orders, as Law Enforcement Today has reported in the past. Here’s that story again.



While governors such as Gavin Newsom let terror groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter run roughshod, unabated across their states, they continue to implement measures that some call draconian as coronavirus cases have rebounded as states open up.

On Friday, California broke a record for the number of cases in a single day, according to KTLA.

That same day, Newsom issued a new mandate that is ordering state residents to wear masks inside public spaces and in situations where six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

However, at least five sheriff’s departments are fighting back, saying that they will not enforce the order, while citing the minor nature of the offense or lack of sufficient resources.

The sheriff’s offices which announced their refusal to enforce the order are those in Orange, Sacramento, Tulare, Fresno, and Calaveras counties.

In Orange County, sheriff Don Barnes said:

“It is each person’s responsibility to wear a face covering and follow other recommended safeguards in order to stop the spread of COVID-19; it is not law enforcement’s responsibility to enforce it.”

In Sacramento, the sheriff’s office suggested that people should be “exercising safe practices,” including the wearing of masks, but said it was “inappropriate” to criminally enforce the governor’s order, or go after people or businesses who refuse to do so, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“Due to the minor nature of the offense, the potential for negative outcomes during enforcement encounters, and anticipating the various ways in which the order may be violated, it would be inappropriate for deputies to criminally enforce the governor’s mandate,” Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement.

Rather Jones said, deputies will be working in more of “an educational capacity,” which the office has maintained as an enforcement stance over the executive orders for months with regard to social distancing protocols, despite health orders locally and statewide coming down in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Jones said that sheriff’s office employees will comply with the order “to the extent feasible.”

As of Friday, Sacramento County had recorded 1,976 lab-positive cases of COVID-19, with 67 deaths. More than 475 cases and 22 deaths have taken place in unincorporated county areas of the county where Sacramento sheriff’s deputies routinely patrol.

Other Sacramento area agencies have also said that they will not enforce the order, including the Sacramento Police department, which said in a released statement that their “primary focus would be education,” spokesman Karl Chan said.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam said that office will not enforce Newsom’s order either.

“We do hope [people] will take the rule to heart, but we have no interest in arresting or penalizing people who aren’t wearing masks in any way,” she said.

The office will be directing residents who have concerns about either businesses or groups that are out of compliance to Newsom’s office.

