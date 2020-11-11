https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-wisconsin-study-ballotstuffing/2020/11/11/id/996625

Former Democratic strategist and White House adviser-turned-author Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that six counties in Wisconsin showed significant increases in turnout while the others showed declines of 10% or more, raising suspicions of ”ballot stuffing.”

It was one of several revelations the former political operative made on ”The Chris Salcedo Show” bolstering claims by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party of voter fraud in last week’s election.

”In Wisconsin, a study of the vote shows six counties, out of roughly 60 in the state, where the total turnout was vastly more than it was in 2008 for the Obama race, or 2016 for Trump-Clinton race, whereas in the other 54 counties it was 10% or more less of a turnout,” Morris said. ”So, there is an allegation of ballot-stuffing in those counties, which may very well be true.”

Morris also said the reports of an election audit by the Republican-dominated Pennsylvania House of Representatives could trigger a recount of the state’s election, which Democrats have been trying to avoid.

”The Constitution gives the legislature the sole power to award the electoral votes from that state,” Morris said. ”Now, the Democrats had hoped to avoid a recount in Pennsylvania, because the law says you don’t automatically get a recount unless your margin is less than half of 1 percent. And after their theft was included, they allegedly won the state by six-tenths of 1 percent. So, we were stymied in not being able to get a recount.

”But now with the audit by the state legislature, we can do that, and we can look at those ballots.”

Morris also pointed out there is a constitutional claim in Pennsylvania against the permission granted by the state Supreme Court, which allowed ballots that arrived for as much as three days after the close of the polls on Nov. 3 to be counted. That case has been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

