When pressed by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about “who’s responsible” for the FBI’s misconduct and lies in the Russia collusion investigation during a hearing Tuesday, former FBI Deputy Director turned CNN analyst Andrew McCabe told the committee: “I am certainly responsible as a person in a leadership position.” His testimony was the latest in a string of damaging admissions that had gone unmentioned by the broadcast networks.

While the ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News were still puffing smoke about President Trump not conceding to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Fox News Channel’s Special Report delivered a full segment on McCabe’s testimony.

“The former deputy director of the FBI says he should not have pursued the warrant for surveillance on a key member of the 2016 Trump team,” announced anchor Bret Baier. “That admission by Andrew McCabe today came during a Senate hearing on the Russia collusion investigation.”

Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel kicked off his report with a soundbite of McCabe’s admission, then adding: “Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe on the hot seat in front of a Senate panel digging into the origin of the Russia probe including surveillance of a then Trump campaign aid.”

Emanuel reminded viewers that, “The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that the FBI’s request for surveillance of Carter Page contained numerous factual errors,” and showed off another soundbite of McCabe testifying about those documents:

GRAHAM: If you knew then what you know now what you have signed the warrant application in June of 2017 against Carter page? MCCABE: No, sir.

This intentional censorship from the broadcast networks against bad news for the Russia-collusion hoax was just the latest example. Ever since December, 2019, when the Justice Department’s inspector general revealed the FBI’s misconduct in applying for FISA surveillance warrants for then-Trump campaign aide Carter Page, they’ve been trying to cover it up.

At first, ABC tried to defend the FBI and lied about the IG’s findings, claiming there was “no spying” on the Trump campaign. ABC and CBS also complained about President Trump and Attorney General William Barr blasting the FBI for their lies and fabricated evidence. All three networks blacked out the statement from one of the FISA judges accusing the FBI of a criminal act.

And when it came to comments and testimony from high-ranking former FBI and DOJ officials with their fingerprints on the hoax, the networks ignored them too.

They weren’t interested in disgraced FBI Director James Comey’s concession that his bureau had actively deceived the FISA court for a warrant to spy on Page. Nor him getting called out about it at a committee hearing. There was also no mention of the testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, who told the same committee that Comey had went “rogue” in the investigation.

The networks also had no interest in telling their viewers about how former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had dropped his support for the FBI’s lie-filled application. And that’s not to mention how the networks covered up the evidence that showed the Russia collusion hoax was a plot approved by Hillary Clinton, and the CIA’s corroboration.

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

November 10, 2020

6:32:50 p.m. Eastern BRET BAIER: The former deputy director of the FBI says he should not have pursued the warrant for surveillance on a key member of the 2016 Trump team. That admission by Andrew McCabe today came during a Senate hearing on the Russia collusion investigation. Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel shows us what happened. [Cuts to video] SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): The question is who’s responsible. ANDREW MCCABE (former FBI deputy director): I am certainly responsible as a person in a leadership position. MIKE EMANUEL: Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe on the hot seat in front of a Senate panel digging into the origin of the Russia probe including surveillance of a then Trump campaign aid. GRAHAM: If you knew then what you know now what you have signed the warrant application in June of 2017 against Carter page? MCCABE: No, sir. EMANUEL: The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that the FBI’s request for surveillance of Carter Page contained numerous factual errors. But McCabe insists the FBI did not open a case because it liked one candidate in the 2016 campaign and disliked the other. MCCABE: We open the case because it was our obligation and our duty to do so. We did our job. EMANUEL: President Trump urged GOP members to be tough, writing “Republicans don’t let Andrew McCabe continued to get away with totally criminal activity. What he did should never be allowed to happen to our country again. Fight for justice.” The Judiciary Committee has also heard from former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates about the FBI’s actions. Prominent Democrats said it’s time to move on. SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): I think Mr. Chairman, it’s time to turn the page on Crossfire Hurricane. SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): It’s time to stop re-litigating issues of the last election. EMANUEL: Chairman Graham defended digging into this issue. GRAHAM: You’ve got to make sure those involved in investigating campaigns have an even hand about it and whatever biases they have don’t seep into the system so that one candidate gets treated differently than the other. [Cuts back to live] EMANUEL: Graham criticized the FBI for taking what started as a bar conversation with George Papadopoulos and turning the country upside down for two and half years. But when the CIA said Hillary Clinton had okayed a plan to link President Trump to Russia to take the heat off her, Graham says the bureau never did anything. Bret. BAIER: All right, Mike. Thank you.

