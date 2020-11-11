https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/divorce-marriage-family-pandemic/2020/11/11/id/996575

The divorce rate in America has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years, having steadily fallen over the past decade, according to data from the Census Bureau reviewed by the Institute for Family Studies.

In 2019, for every 1,000 marriages just 14.9 ended in divorce, down from 15.1 the year before, 18.7 in 2010, and 22.6 in 1980, according to data from the American Community Survey. This is the lowest the rate has been since 1970, when 15 marriages per 1,000 ended in divorce.

Census data also shows that the median duration of a marriage in the U.S. is up to 19.8 years, an increase of 0.8 years from 2010. However, the marriage rate hit an all-time low in 2019, when 33 out of every 1,000 Americans over the age of 15 got married. In 2010 that number was 35, and in 1970 that number was 86.

The institute notes that this drop “is likely to continue in 2020, despite the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit America in March, early signs suggested that the pandemic may have expedited divorces because of lockdown-related stress. However, new survey data finds that the pandemic has actually brought some couples closer to each other.”

IFS’ American Family Survey, which was released in September, found that most married Americans, 58%, credit the pandemic with making them more appreciative of their spouse. Half also said that they now have a deeper commitment to their marriage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

