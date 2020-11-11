https://thenationalpulse.com/news/dominion-voting-system-flag/

The voting system improperly counted ballots leading to a false Biden win in Antrim County, Michigan and was responsible for several glitches that forced extended voting hours and delayed results.

Therefore, it’s not difficult to understand why the Texas Secretary of State refused to adopt the voting system twice – in 2013 and 2019.

Per a comprehensive, five-page report on Dominion Voting Systems from 2019, the Designee of the Attorney General recommended that “certification should be denied.”

“Computer systems should be designed to prevent or detect human error whenever possible and minimize the consequences of both human mistakes and equipment failure. Instead the Democracy Suite 5.5-A is fragile and error prone. In my opinion it should not be certified for use in Texas,” he noted.

In addition to a “complex, error prone, and tedious” installation process – with 184 steps – the report chronicled a host of red flags that arose when investigators tested the system.

“During our voting test, we discovered that some party names and proposition text were not displayed, and one scanner was not accepting some ballots,” the report noted.

The Secretary of State’s office also flagged Dominion’s software as potentially confusing voters:

At one point while scanning ballots, something flashed on the display so briefly we could not read it. After several attempts to re-scan the ballot, we were able to discern that it was a message reading “Ambiguous Marks” that was displayed for a second or less. It then reverts to the “System Ready” message. The voter has no way of knowing what, if anything, is wrong since the error message does not persist long enough to read it.

The report continues, “The ballot-marking devices incorrectly informed voters that they were casting their ballots, when in fact they were only printing them. The ballots are not be counted until they were scanned on a different device.”

