Dominion Voting Systems – whose machines flipped ballots cast for President Trump to Joe Biden – currently retains Brian McKeon, a Vote Protection Director for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, as a lobbyist.

This unearthed connection follows Dominion Voting Systems counting ballots to create a false win for Biden in Antrim County, Michigan and several other glitches that required extended voting hours and delayed results.

According to The Washington Post, McKeon was a “deputy director for voter protection for Obama for America, helping oversee the effort to recruit and organize attorneys to be poll watchers in the 2012 election”:

…McKeon previously worked as a senior aide to Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and was a deputy director for voter protection for Obama for America, helping oversee the effort to recruit and organize attorneys to be poll watchers in the 2012 election.

And McKeon’s profile at the firm – Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck – also lists the position:

Brian served in senior roles for both Shaheen and Boxer’s Senate campaigns, and as a deputy voter protection director to Obama for America.

Brian McKeon.

McKeon has lobbied Congress on behalf of the “fragile and error prone” voting system since January 14th, 2019 for issues including “monitor[ing] federal legislation” and “issues related to election security.”

It is estimated that the firm earned $270,000 from the contract.

McKeon’s Lobbying Registration

