Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed himself as a “political animal” and a backer of Democrats and Joe Biden, according to White House coronavirus task force adviser Dr. Scott Atlas.

“Maybe he’s cheered up because of the election,” Dr. Atlas told Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle.” “But this is the same person who said we were going to have any kind of vaccine data this year, even though the president and I, both, said they we would probably have some results, hopefully in October – for sure, hopefully, in November.

“Of course, as we read, the data was chosen to not be shown by Pfizer in October. They just decided to not to look at the data until after the election. And lo and behold, the vaccine is highly effective.”

Fauci was complicity in painting the narrative, including calling out the task force response before the election, and being pessimistic about a vaccine.

“There’s all kinds of prognostications that were made — all negative, all to undermine what the reality of the timelines were, all to undermine the president,” Dr Atlas told host Laura Ingraham. “And I think, you know, once you do that sort of thing and make yourself a political animal, basically, you lose your credibility.”

Atlas also called out the sideline critics of the Biden transition team potentially considering more lockdowns to slow the spread, which Fauci pushed and ultimately failed Americans, he added.

“The fact is the lockdowns do not get rid of the virus,” Atlas said. “The lockdowns kill people. The lockdowns destroy families. The lockdowns increase the risk of suicide and drug overdose, missed cancer diagnosis, missed medical care. All those things happen with the lockdowns.

“But, then when you open up, the virus comes back.”

And the virus has worldwide to record levels, albeit as the Trump administration’s task force has worked to mitigate the deadliness of the disease.

