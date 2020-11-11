https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/election-fraud-expert-warned-past-dominion-voting-machines-optical-scanners-largest-chance-cheating-occurs/

The Dominion voting machines used in the 2020 election in many swing states possess inherent risks that experts have known about for months.

We’ve reported on the Dominion voting machines that were used in swing states in the 2020 election.

Over the past 24 hours we reported that millions of votes were either switched from President Trump to Biden or were lost all together during the 2020 election and most of these votes were in states that used the Dominion voting machines:

One individual who spoke out about the Dominion voting machines was a man by the name of John Brakey. John is a co-founder and Director of Audit USA:

Mr. Brakey shared that in March he and a reporter were not allowed access to the election management system (EMS) in Michigan during the primary there. In Michigan Dominion voting machines are used. Brakey said, “It felt like they were hiding the EMS from the public and us”.

Brakey also said this about the Dominion voting machines in the past:

It’s the optical scanners where the largest chance of cheating occurs.”

Why would Americans want voting machines that are subject to cheating as a substitute for paper ballots? There is only one reason.

