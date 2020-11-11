https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/embarrassing-display-from-fox-news-anchor/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Tim Murtaugh repeatedly corrects Julie Banderas on Pennsylvania election law
‘The Pennsylvania legislature said ballots must be RECEIVED by election day, not just postmarked. Democrats extended it for 3 days, contrary to the law. That’s why Team Trump is appealing to the Supreme Court.
Video is from Trump War Room — Fox News makes zero revenue from viewing.
WATCH: @TimMurtaugh repeatedly corrects Fox News host @JulieBanderas on Pennsylvania election law.
The PA legislature said ballots must be RECEIVED by E-Day, not just postmarked. Democrats in PA extended it for 3 days, contrary to the law.
That’s why @TeamTrump is at SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/4Vo1CkJlfX
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 10, 2020