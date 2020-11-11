https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/embarrassing-display-from-fox-news-anchor/

Tim Murtaugh repeatedly corrects Julie Banderas on Pennsylvania election law

‘The Pennsylvania legislature said ballots must be RECEIVED by election day, not just postmarked. Democrats extended it for 3 days, contrary to the law. That’s why Team Trump is appealing to the Supreme Court.

Video is from Trump War Room — Fox News makes zero revenue from viewing.