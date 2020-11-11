https://bigleaguepolitics.com/eventbrite-falsely-announces-cancellation-of-march-for-trump-to-suppress-outcome-for-this-weekends-historic-rally/

The digital platform, Eventbrite has falsely announced the cancellation of the “March for Trump” while removing the event from their website.

EventBrite just shut down the March for Trump DC event page, and emailed everyone saying it was “cancelled.” It was never cancelled. Big Tech is out to take down this President. Trending: James O’Keefe Releases Video Exposing Ballot Destruction in Pennsylvania, Immediately Gets Censored by Twitter — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 10, 2020

“We encourage our organizers to express their views and gather for a chosen purpose as long as it’s done in a way that doesn’t violate our Terms of Service. We do not permit events, content, or creators that share or promote potentially harmful misinformation,” Eventbrite wrote in their notice of cancellation.

“In this instance, we have determined that your event violated our Community Guidelines and is therefore not permitted on the Eventbrite platform. As a result, your event listing has been removed and any paid orders have been refunded,” they continued.

Women for Trump co-founder Amy Kremer made the clarification on her page that Eventbrite was spreading disinformation about the event’s alleged cancellation.

🚨🚨The #MarchForTrump IS NOT CANCELED🚨🚨@Eventbrite just shut down our event & emailed everyone that it was canceled THE MARCH IS NOT CANCELED First it was @Facebook Next it was @Mailchimp Now #Eventbrite #BigTech is trying shut down our march But we won’t let them pic.twitter.com/zYfRM3swfN — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 10, 2020

Big League Politics has reported about the conspiracy of monolithic Silicon Valley monopolies plotting to destroy President Trump and his supporters:

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced to reporters on Thursday that they intend to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over his social media platform’s Draconian policies against free speech. “We have seen Big Tech, we have seen Twitter and Facebook actively interfering in this election in a way that has no precedent in this country,” Cruz told the reporters. Cruz explained the situation with regards to the New York Post and their story about Hunter Biden and the implications for former vice president and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden. “Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of one of the two candidates for president. That was last night,” he said. Cruz explained how Twitter has doubled down with even more censorship against the Post after they released a follow-up article on Thursday detailing Hunter Biden’s crony deals with Chinese interests. “This is election interference, and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedent in the history of democracy,” Cruz said. Cruz noted he is working with Graham, who is Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to ready a subpoena for Dorsey to testify regarding his company’s hostile business practices next Friday. “Let me be clear: I don’t know if these New York Post stories are true or not. Those are questions Vice President Biden should answer, but Twitter and Facebook and Big Tech billionaires don’t get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election. That’s what they are doing right now,” he said. “The point is that the power behind these platforms has been taken to a level that truly is dangerous, I think, the stopping Americans from having these tools available to them from exercising their ability to share information with their friends,” Graham said. “I think a subpoena from the judiciary committee is absolutely appropriate and in order. It is absolutely vital. We believe in a free press in this country. We also believe in free elections, and the attempt to rig an election, which is what we are seeing here, by monopolies is unprecedented in American history,” Hawley said, adding that Facebook should be subpoenaed along with Twitter.

Eventbrite is now officially among the collaborators, and they need to be targeted with antitrust or other regulations to punish this organization for their behavior against the 1st Amendment.

