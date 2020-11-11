https://thepostmillennial.com/eventbrite-shuts-down-march-for-trump-page-for-potentially-harmful-misinformation

Eventbrite has shut down the event page for March for Trump set to take place in the nation’s capital, but the can’t stop the event from happening. The March is “to demand transparency and protect election integrity.” In taking down the page, Eventbrite informed the entire attendees list that the event was cancelled due to a violation of Community Guidelines.

??We will #MarchForTrump in Washington, DC this weekend?? Saturday, Nov 14th 12PM, Freedom Plaza Tell everyone you know and let’s fill the streets We cannot let them shut us down It is time that WE THE PEOPLE rise up and have our voices heard ?????? pic.twitter.com/COxPtm0XRQ — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 10, 2020

“THE MARCH IS NOT CANCELED,” tweeted veteran Tea Party activist Amy Kremer, citing Facebook, Mailchimp, and now Eventbrite’s efforts to censor the right-wing cause. “#BigTech is trying shut down our march. But we won’t let them.”

The event listing has been removed and any paid orders were refunded. In addition to the since-deactivated event page, Eventbrite emailed Tuesday morning: “We encourage our organizers to express their views and gather for a chosen purpose as long as it’s done in a way that doesn’t violate our Terms of Service.”

“We do not permit events, content, or creators that share or promote potentially harmful misinformation,” the letter continued, determining that the event violates Eventbrite’s Community Guidelines and is therefore not permitted on the platform. The company’s Trust and Safety division warned that repeated or severe violations may result in account termination.

The pro-Trump march is still scheduled for Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. at the Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. “We cannot let them shut us down,” Kremer fired. “It is time that WE THE PEOPLE rise up and have our voices heard.”



