Another witness to Michigan Voter Fraud in Wayne County has come forward to share her story, Hima Kolanagireddy has said that she observed the ballot count and never saw a single Trump ballot raising suspicions that the vote was fraudulent.

Witness Kolanagireddy described illegal ballots and actions in Wayne County that delivered the Michigan election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

She saw ballots that were marked in such a way that should have disqualified them from being processed, but were counted anyway. “Everytime they would scan the ballot, nothing would come up in the system,” she said. The system was the qualified voter file which is the registration of legal voters. “They were entering names of people manually and assigning them a poll number.”

The observed ballots were missing a date of birth, required under state law. When she brought this up to the proper authorities on site, they told her that the Clerk’s office had already made sure that all of the ballots were valid before they were sent. Later they told her, according to Kolanagireddy’s statement, that the Wayne County Clerk’s office had verified a birthdate on a ballot that had none, for a voter who was not in the qualified voter file.

“We were told the Clerk’s office verified both the signature and date of birth for ballots that did not have them,” she said. Kolanagireddy noticed the same exact signature on many of these illegal ballots.

“I took one step forward to see the dates on the ballots, they said November, space, no date, then 2020.” Upon asking the supervisor about these undated and improperly dated ballots, Kolanagireddy was told “they were just doing their job.”

Kolanagireddy reports seeing sequential ballots that were suspicious and obviously false and asking herself, “How are the numbers all next to one another? Something is not going right here. Identical signatures? No dates? And now the same series of voters, all voting for Biden?”

These ballots were all tabulated according to Kolanagireddy. “I never saw a single vote for Trump. Even the military ballots were all for Biden. We were four people who went, and only one of us saw a Trump ballot in the two days we were there.” Supervisors refused to record the lawful challenges by Kolanagireddy.

Even though Detroit is a reliably Democrat city, support for Trump was high enough where Kolanagireddy’s claims, if true, seem to be statistically unlikely without the presence of fraud. Polls suggested Trump’s support among African-Americans was at about 19%. Exit surveys said Trump had 12% support among African-Americans nationwide. Wayne County Michigan is 38.7% African American. Detroit is 82% African American among its estimated 667,272 population. 52% of military veterans said they were planning to vote to re-elect Trump.

Kolanagireddy also described meeting a woman who claimed that provisional illegal ballots were being backdated to make them legal, changing ballots labelled November 4 to November 2, making sure that information ended up with the Michigan State Party.

Kolanagireddy also saw the intimidation tactics used and employed to eject GOP Poll Challengers, saying “they were targeting Republicans” and noting that it was largely racially-based. When she tried to stop the ejections, they asked her why she was getting in the middle of the ejections and offered no legal basis for the removal of the legally permitted poll challengers and watchers. She says she was told, “you are on the wrong side.” She said every poll worker she encountered clearly hated Republicans, “they saw a friend in them [Democrats], and an enemy in us [Republicans].”

Kolanagireddy noted that the ACLU cooperated with the exclusion of GOP Poll Challengers and did nothing to preserve the integrity of the ballot counting process, assisting and aiding as Democrats flaunted the rules in order to remove legal observers from the process. Poll workers, according to Kolanagireddy, cheered when Republicans were ejected and not a single Democrat was ejected even though she observed them violating the same rules used to oust Republicans.

The Wayne County Clerk’s office was called for comment but were not in the office and have not responded. The ACLU of Michigan was also called for comment but did not answer.

