A video said to be from Chicago shows a man, shouting “f-ck Trump” brutally attacking a woman outside of her burning car while her husband is inside.

The burning car is rammed by another vehicle as a man chokes on the smoke inside.

The video began going viral on Wednesday morning, but the origins are currently unclear.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND HARD TO WATCH. IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR WORK OR VIEWING AROUND MINORS.

“FUCK TRUMP BITCH, SHUT THE FUCK UP BITCH” Black man in Chicago beats up women while they light a car on fire with her husband inside of it She says “I just want to help my husband”. This is the unity. They’re calling for!! pic.twitter.com/tmSWKHi12s — mark (@JohnjoL20) November 11, 2020

As the woman is brutally attacked, she pleads with the assailant saying that she just wants to help her husband.

“The camera then pans to a vehicle lit on fire and moments later, a vehicle driven by other assailants crashes into it. The man taking the video approaches the car and the man inside can be heard saying ‘I don’t know you!’ The man appears disoriented from the collision,” Nationalist Review reports.

Multiple accounts that have tweeted the video have been suspended after they gain huge numbers of viewers.

The Gateway Pundit is seeking more information about this shocking and horrific incident. We will update this post as soon as possible.

