Lifesite reported:

Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, released a video on Saturday warning viewers of the “media manipulation” in declaring Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

“Contrary to media manipulation,” he said, “Joe Biden has not won the election for president of United States.”

Addressing the media’s naming of the former vice president as the “projected” winner, he lamented that the “ignorance of the Democrats, the crass ignorance of the media who support them, the ignorance and malice of the Biden supporters, is once again on full display as they try to fool the American public by making them think that the election has been decided.”

“This is not a matter of opinion,” he explained. “We actually have a process in the United States of America, defined by the Constitution and by state law as to how a president gets elected.” Further, “the media, neither in state law, federal law, nor in the [U.S.] Constitution,” has any “role in declaring the winner of a presidential election. You won’t find it there… zero.”