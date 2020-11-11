https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthonyfauci-coronavirus-covid-stevebannon/2020/11/11/id/996629

Coronavirus task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Steve Bannon asking for his head to be chopped off was ”not the kind of thing you think about when you’re going through medical school,” according to The Hill.

The Twitter account for Bannon’s YouTube show was suspended last week when he called for Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray’s ”heads on pikes.”

An interviewer with “The 7:30 Report” in Australia asked Fauci about ”managing a pandemic and dealing with Donald Trump at the same time.”

Fauci responded, ”Well it’s obviously been very stressful.”

He added, ”I mean to deny that would be to deny reality, when you have public figures like Bannon calling for your beheading, that’s really kind of unusual I think. That’s not the kind of thing you think about when you’re going through medical school to become a physician, but I’ve gotten through it by really focusing like a laser beam on exactly what my goal is.

”If you focus on that and don’t get distracted by all the other noise, then it’s not as bad as you might think it is, it’s when you start to focus on that other junk as I call it, it’s noise, it’s meaningless, you know people calling for you to be beheaded, fired, thrown in the fire pit or whatever, that’s just noise,” Fauci said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

