The chairman of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor said on Friday voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.

During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Trainor said locations not granting observers access to watch the ballot counting process could be involved in voter fraud.

Trainor told Newsmax what is obvious to anyone paying attention, “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places. Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”

